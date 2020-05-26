Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Search Continues For UConn Murder Suspect

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Search Continues For UConn Murder Suspect
A multi-state manhunt is underway for a UConn student wanted for two murders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wadibig

@WADIBIG Search Continues For UConn Murder Suspect https://t.co/ffPZSxL2fP 3 hours ago