Heavy rains leave flooded roads, severe damage in parts of Hobe Sound Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:45s - Published 1 hour ago Heavy rains leave flooded roads, severe damage in parts of Hobe Sound The heavy rain over the past few days has left behind flooded roads and severe damage in some spots. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heavy rains leave flooded roads, severe damage in parts of Hobe Sound USED ANY BREAK IN THE STORMSTODAY TO CLEAN-UP. WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYAN HUGHESSPOKE WITH SOME NEIGHBORS WHOSAY IT'S THE WORST FLOODINGTHEY'VE SEEN IN DECADES.<<





You Might Like

Tweets about this Fatiha Heavy rains leave flooded roads, severe damage in parts of Hobe Sound https://t.co/uljgsglb0u 35 minutes ago NewsForKids https://t.co/wpDKey9Qi0 After days of heavy rains, high waters have caused two dams to collapse in central… https://t.co/CfJMs3wRtf 6 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Areas of Hobe Sound flooded by heavy rains



Neighbors on Sandcastle Circle in Hobe Sound had to deal with flooded streets Tuesday morning after heavy rains the last few days. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:31 Published 13 hours ago Heavy rain and flash flooding hit Ontario, Canada



A severe thunderstorm caused flash flooding in Ontario, Canada on Sunday (May 24th). Footage showed flooded roads in the city of Barrie. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago