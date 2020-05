Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published 9 hours ago Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August As daily death rate climbs to the highest in the world, new study warns total toll could surge five-fold by early August 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Brazil coronavirus deaths could surpass 125,000 by August, U.S. study says As Brazil's daily COVID-19 death rate climbs to the highest in the world, a University of Washington...

Reuters - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like