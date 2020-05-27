Rude camel raids a family’s car for snacks Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 24 minutes ago Rude camel raids a family’s car for snacks This is the moment a rude camel got the hump and raided a family's car in search of snacks. Nathan Pugh, 37, was at Arbuckle Wilderness - a drive-through zoo in Davis, Oklahoma - when the overzealous camel came poking around. "When you pay to get in, they give you food," said Nathan, an electrician from El Reno, Oklahoma. "We bought 10 dollars worth of food. They put it in a sack and then they give you Pepsi cups to feed the animals with."What started out as a typical family outing turned into pandemonium when the Pugh family stopped in the camel preserve. As the camel approached the car, Nathan's wife, Kelsi Nicole Pugh, 32, took out her phone to record her children feeding the animal. "When she started the video, I only had one hand on the cup, and the thing took it," Nathan said."It bit me a little bit, but I was just mad that it took my cup."After stealing Nathan's cup of food, the camel set its sights on the food Nathan and Kelsi's seven-year-old daughter Ryan was holding. The camel stole Ryan's cup of animal feed and slobbered all over the back seat while her brother Bostyn, nine, laughed. "It went back to the kids when I wasn't looking," Nathan said. "They were laughing when the camel got me. I was laughing when the camel was getting them. They had a great time."My daughter was crying and laughing at the same time, and at the end, she wet her pants."We'd been locked up in the house, so we went out to make some memories," he laughed. "I remembered going to Arbuckle Wilderness as a kid and my mom being scared of the ostriches, so it was a win-win for everyone." As for the camel slobber, Nathan claimed it was easier to clean up than it looked. 0

