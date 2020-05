Hong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) to chant protest slogans against a law criminalising ridicule of China’s national anthem.

Protesters gather in Hong Kong shopping mall to chant slogans against national anthem bill

Hong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) to chant protest slogans against a law criminalising ridicule of China’s national anthem.

Footage filmed around 11:30 am in Hysan Place shopping mall shows crowds chanting slogans.

One protester is also seen carrying a sign reading: "One country two systems is a lie."