Gaming Industry Updates: Gfinity, T1, Oqulus Quest and more!
From Nintendo’s best-selling digital game to how COVID-19 is helping the market grow, this past week has been filled with a lot of industry news!
Nevada Gov. Sisolak sets target date of June 4 for reopening gaming industryevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to hold a press conference on May 26, to discuss the next phase in the state's reopening plan, with a date to reopen Nevada's gaming industry.
Nevada's gaming industry, Culinary Union react to reopening dateNevada's gaming industry and Culinary Union reacted to Gov. Sisolak's reopening target date for casinos.