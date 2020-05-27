Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

L.A. Greek Theatre cancels its entire 2020 season due to pandemic

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:49s - Published
L.A. Greek Theatre cancels its entire 2020 season due to pandemic

L.A. Greek Theatre cancels its entire 2020 season due to pandemic

The Greek Theatre became the latest Los Angeles venue to cancel concerts Tuesday, scrapping the entirety of its season for the first time in 90 years.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

halfcity

Deb Halberstadt RT @KTLA: BREAKING: The Greek Theatre became the latest Los Angeles venue to cancel concerts Tuesday, scrapping the entirety of its season… 2 hours ago

ChrisLevinson

Christopher Levinson First The Hollywood Bowl, And Now This!! ☹ ☹ L.A.’s storied Greek Theatre cancels its entire 2020 season due to pa… https://t.co/j6byU0DUc2 3 hours ago

HobanGirl

Blanche Horst L.A.'s Greek Theatre Cancels 2020 Season Due to COVID-19 Uncertainty | Just as the Hollywood Bowl did recently, the… https://t.co/t3tMzidQec 5 hours ago

wlsam890

WLS-AM 890 For the first time in 90 years, Los Angeles' Gree Theatre has canceled the entire 2020 season due to the Coronaviru… https://t.co/7hTX6Myk5U 10 hours ago

cdcmacsac

Beach Cities L.A.’s storied Greek Theatre cancels its entire 2020 season due to pandemic | KTLA https://t.co/gHJBPPSvh4 13 hours ago

tigerrchildd

🦥 RT @KTLAMorningNews: The Greek Theatre became the latest Los Angeles venue to cancel concerts Tuesday, scrapping the entirety of its season… 14 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News The Greek Theatre Cancels Entire 2020 Season Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/pVj6GTYxrN https://t.co/UqFlbMCR0m 14 hours ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News The Greek Theatre became the latest Los Angeles venue to cancel concerts Tuesday, scrapping the entirety of its sea… https://t.co/T9NEwHw4BL 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Greek Theatre Cancels Entire 2020 Season Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

The Greek Theatre Cancels Entire 2020 Season Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Greek Theatre announced Tuesday that it was canceling its 2020 season in compliance with state, county and city guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published