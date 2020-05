Red Cross earthquake preparedness Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 04:02s - Published 37 minutes ago Red Cross earthquake preparedness The USGS reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Bakersfield overnight. Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross talked LIVE with 23ABC about what you should, and should not do when the ground starts shaking. 0

AN EARTHQUAKE RATTLED THROUGHPARTS OF BAKERSFIELDTUESDAY EVENING JUST BEFORE 10O'CLOCK.THE U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEYREPORTING THATA THREE-POINT-SEVEN QUAKE HIT 6KILOMETERS SOUTHEAST OF OILDALE.THE EPICENTER APPEARS TO BE INEAST BAKERSFIELDNEAR EAST HIGH AND KERN MEDICAL.ACCORDING TO THE U-S-G-S, THEQUAKE HIT AROUND 9:52 P.M.REPORTS SHOW THE QUAKE HAD ADEPTH OF16 KILOMETERS.AND THIS IS VIDEO OF OUR OWN23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS TOOKOF A CRACK OPENING UP IN HERWALL NOT LONG AFTER THEQUAKE HAPPENED...AND HOW PREPARED ARE YOU WHEN ITCOMES TO ANEARTHQUAKE?DO YOU HAVE ALL THE NECESSITIESTHAT GOES INTO A PREPAREDNESSKIT?THIS MORNING -- WE HAVE REDCROSS VOLUNTEER --CINDY HUGE -- WITH US TO SHAREDETAILS ON WHAT WENEED TO KNOW.GOOD MORNING CINDY.





