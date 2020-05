COVID-19 model predicts 11k fewer deaths by August Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 23 minutes ago COVID-19 model predicts 11k fewer deaths by August A key coronavirus model is now predicting less people will die from COVID-19 that was initially thought. The model by the university of Washington now says 132,000 people will die by August, which is 11,000 less than predicted a week ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 model predicts 11k fewer deaths by August INITIALLY THOUGHT.THE MODEL - BY THE UNIVERSITYOF WASHINGTON NOW SAYS - 132THOUSAND PEOPLE WILL DIE BYAUGUST - WHICH IS 11,000 PEOPLELESS THAN WHAT IT PREDICTED AWEEK AGO.IN THE PAST - THE MODEL HASBEEN CITED BY THE WHITE HOUSE -BUT ALSO CRITICIZED FOR ITSPERFORMANCE AND ASSUMPTIONS.IT HAS REVISED THE PREDICTEDDEATH TOLL SEVERAL TIMES INRECENT WEEKS.IT'S STILL UNCLEAR WHAT'S THEREASON BEHIND THIS LATESTREVISIONTHE C-D-C SAYS ANTI-BODY TESTFOR COVI





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Revised coronavirus model predicts fewer deaths



A key coronavirus model often cited by the White House is now predicting slightly fewer people will die from the virus. Researchers at the university of Washington now predict 143,000 people will die.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 1 week ago New model shows 147K Americans could die by August



A new model from the University of Washington says that 147,000 people in the U.S. could die from COVID-19 by early August. That's 10,000 more than the same model estimated over the weekend. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago