What you need to know: May 27

Here's what you need to know to start your day on May 27.

Just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

With california's governor giving the green light for more business openings... including salons... the butte county public health department has released its guidelines for salons and barbershops to reopen safely.

It says shops must maintain a log of customer and stylist information for the previous two weeks, suspend walk in appointments, implement a virtual check in, and ask customers to not wait inside.

Four officers have been fired and a federal investigation is now underway.... after an african american man died in police custody.

On tuesday protestors gathered in minneapolis and other cities across the country... the anger sparked by the death of george floyd....who died while in the custody of minneapolis police.

Video.... shot monday night by a bystander...show s an officer pressing his knee down on floyd's neck until he died.

Happening today an historic rocket launch... the first live manned rocket launch on us soil in nearly a decade.

We are taking a look live at cape canaveral florida where the launch is set to take place in a few short hours.

The space x falcon 9 rocket will take the manned capsule into the air.### governor newsom is getting some pushback from state lawmakers... over his newly revised budget proposal.

The full assembly met tuesday... with many members criticizing the budget plan which would make cuts to public education, health care, public safety and environmental protections.

Few of the members, however, offered alternative plans.

California is looking at a 54.3 billion dollar budget shortfall.

Lawmerks have until june 15th to approve a spending plan - otherwise, the state constitution requires*the* to give up their salaries.

This morning-- we have more information in the los molinos stabbing that left an elderly woman dead, and her husband critically injured.

Tehama county sheriff's deputies have identified them as 88 year old old loreen severs and her 91 year old husband homer.

He remains hospitalized.

Deputies were called to their home on josephine avenue around 7:45 saturday morning.

Now, they're asking anyone with surveillance systems in the area with footage between five and nine a.m.

That day to contact the sheriff's major crimes unit, because it could help with the investigation## over a thousand customers are waking up with power once again... pg&e reported tuesday night more than 16- hundred customers were without power on the north end of oroville and stretching into thermalito.

The utility says a crew is working to find out what caused the outage... the pg&e outage maps says that as of 2:15 this morning... only one customer is still affected by the outage..

Happening today: butte county cal fire will be doing a controlled burn south the oroville airport cal fire will be partnering with fish and wildlife and the department of water resources for the 30 acre burn.

The burn will clear thick grass and other ignitable's from the area prepping for what could prove to be a busy fire season.

The controlled was originally scheduled for one week ago but was rescheduled due to weather concerns.### you're never more than 10 minutes