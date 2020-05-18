President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump.

Trump responded by threatening to regulate or shut down social media companies that he claims are trying to “silence conservative voices.”

The president appears to be furious after Twitter tagged some of his claims as false or misleading. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back.

