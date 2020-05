Bakersfield 3 charity donates new sonar equipment

Three local moms, known in the Kern County community as the mothers of missing and murdered cases known as the Bakersfield 3 collaborated with the Kern County Sheriff's Department to raise money for a resource they hope will bring them and other families in their shoes some closure.

IN DECEMBER 2018, THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT CONFIRMED A BODY PART FOUND IN THE WATER AT HART PARK BELONGED TO MICAH HOLSENBAKE, THE SON OF CHERYL HOLSENBAKE. "SOON AFTER THAT THERE WAS ANOTHER EVENT AT BUENA VISTA WHERE HUMAN REMAINS WASHED ASHORE AND WE WERE IN A LOT OF CONTACT WITH THE SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT AND WERE CONCERNED IF SEARCH AND RESCUE HAD THE ABILITY TO DO UNDERWATER SEARCHES" SINCE HER SON WENT MISSING, THE MOM ALONG WITH TWO OTHER MOMS OF MISSING AND MURDERED CASES IN KERN COUNTY HAVE BECOME PART OF THE BAKERSFIELD 3 - ADVOCATING FOR THEIR CHILDREN AND OTHER FAMILIES. THE THREE MOMS FORMED A CHARITY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR SEARCH AND RESCUE RESOURCES THAT WILL HELP BRING CLOSURE TO FAMILIES OF MISSING PERSONS. "JUST IN HAVING CONVERSATIONS WITH THEM WE LEARNED THEY OFTEN HAD TO BORROW EQUIPMENT FOR THESE TYPES OF SEARCHES AND DROWNING VICTIMS" TODAY THE CHARITY WILL PRESENT THEIR FIRST ORGANIZED DONATION - A NEW SONAR EQUIPMENT WORTH NEARLY 17-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO HELP EXPEDITE UNDERWATER SEARCHES IN KERN COUNTY. SGT.

ZACK BITTLE/KCSO: "ITS REALLY IMPORTANT TO OUR UNIT BECAUSE ITS GOING TO ALLOW US TO SEARCH AN AREA QUICKER ALOT QUICKER THAN WE WERE ABLE TO DO WITH OUR CURRENT DEVICE" ACCORDING TO KCSO, THE OLD EQUIPMENT USED FOR THESE SEARCHES WAS LABOR INTENSIVE AND OFTEN INCONCLUSIVE. THE NEW SONAR DEVICE WILL BE TOWED BEHIND THE SEARCH AND RESCUE BOATS AND BE ABLE SCAN THE BODY OF WATER WHILE USING LESS DIVERS. "ITS ALSO GOING TO ALLOW US TO DEDICATE MORE OF OUR OWN TIME USING THAT SYSTEM IN THE EVENT WERE NOT ABLE TO LOCATE THEM RIGHT AWAY ITS GOING TO PREVENT THREE CHARITY, THIS DONATION IS THE FIRST OF MANY. THIS YEAR THEY HOPE TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE SECRET WITNESS REWARDS PROGRAM IN ORDER TO PROVIDE A REWARD FOR ANYONE THAT COMES FORWARD WITH INFORMATION ON MISSING AND MURDERED CASES IN KERN COUNTY.