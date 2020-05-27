STIMULUS CHECK WOES

Out in waves since april and may and a lot of people just aren't getting m.

And it's a big question why- stimulus tax su go ahead and file there's still time- if you.

Filed eighteen and nineteen but for either or both of those returns you owe the irs money they do not have your direct deposit information on file so that doesn't mean you're not eligible or that you're not getting a check it just means it's not getting direct deposit.

So checks and debit cards have started going out in the mail to make sure you keep an eye out on those- if you have moved since you last filed your return the irs mail things to the last address on file so if you have not done a change of address with the us postal service now is the time to do it.

So those checks can get re routed to your proper address.

If you don't need to file eight twenty nineteen return because your income is below the threshold level which is 212-000-2004 single.

And twenty four thousand four hundred for married filing jointly you can file as a non filer on irises website that iris dot gov slash e.

I.

P.

And enter your name social date of birth direct deposit information any dependent information.

And they will have your information to process your check yes.

If you had no income or low income you still qualify as long as you weren't claimed as a dependent on anyone else's for her.

Now warning that is not a- a short cup- cheap trick if you still need to file your twenty nineteen.

Do not file as a non non filer because if you do that when you go to file your twenty nineteen or turn it will get rejected from being e.

Filed and that will cause additional issues.

You will still be able to file twenty nineteen but complications and any refund that you expect to regain it.

Expect to get will be significantly delayed.

To the incorrect address if they've never filed a change of address with the irs or with united states full service- so hopefully they still have a contact with.

The prior residence and can get it- additionally if you go on to the irs dot gop slash pi p.

Website.

Under the get my payment you can see when your payment was sent out.

Additionally the irs is sending out letters to all households- about fifteen days after any payment is sent.

So if you do that change of address you may still have time to get the letter