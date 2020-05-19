Global  

Some California Barbershops And Hair Salons Get The Ok To Reopen

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that some Barbershops and hair salons may reopen.

The shops will have to comply with strict health and safety protocols in order to reopen.

Salon employees will be required to wear face coverings and are encouraged to also wear eye protection.

According to Business Insider, customers will also be required to wear face coverings.

Customers will also be required to use hand sanitizer and follow social distancing guidelines.

All barbers, stylists, and customers must be screened for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19.

Bootleg barbershops and hair salons thrive as coronavirus stay at home orders persist in some states

Hairstylists and barbers are setting up shop at home or doing hair at customers' homes as...
USATODAY.com


Napa Hair Salons And Barbershops Reopen For First Time In Over Two Months

Kiet Do reports one Napa salon owner's busy first day back cutting hair since the COVID-19 shutdown started (5-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:50
Local salon owner reacts to news they can reopen

Kern County Public Health told 23ABC Tuesday that barbershops and hair salons can start opening back up as long as they follow the guidance from the CDC. 23ABC's Kylie Walker spoke with one local salon..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:02