Some California Barbershops And Hair Salons Get The Ok To Reopen

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that some Barbershops and hair salons may reopen.

The shops will have to comply with strict health and safety protocols in order to reopen.

Salon employees will be required to wear face coverings and are encouraged to also wear eye protection.

According to Business Insider, customers will also be required to wear face coverings.

Customers will also be required to use hand sanitizer and follow social distancing guidelines.

All barbers, stylists, and customers must be screened for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19.