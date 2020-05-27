Salons and Barbershops set to open in several counties

Romo spoke with some local stylists to get their reaction.

After two months& excited& ewsom gave butte county and 46 other counties the go ahead in his daily news conference.

Shortly after, the butte county public health department released its guidelines for salons and barbershops to reopen safely& it says shops must maintain a log of customer and stylist information for the previous two weeks, suspend walk in appointments, implement a virtual check in, and ask customers to not wait inside.

Im super excited i can't wait to cut hair off.

I'm sure i'm going to cut at least 2 inches off of everyone's hair and i'm going to encourage change in this exciting time&ill be taking appointments right after this im sure& i have a list of names saying put me on the list, put me on the list& like this salon, many stylists were already making appointments for tonight.

The state is urging stylists and customers to wear face coverings during the haircut.

The health department says any haircut will be considered close contact for the purposes of contact tracing.

The deparmtent also added that the county doesn't have authority to open other sectors in stage three.

For a full list of counties that can open their barbershops and salons, visit our website at action news now dot com under the local news tab.### happening