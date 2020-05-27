Hampden retailers prepare for reopening and curbside delivery

However, few reopened Wednesday after Mayor Jack Young gave the okay.

Walk down The Avenue in Hampden and you'll see plenty of shops with signage stating they're still closed.

RETAILERS DEEMED NO━ESSENTIAL WERE ABLE TO GETBACK IN THE GAME TODAY.

WMAR 2NEWSSMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ONHAMPDEN AND HAS MORE ON HOWTHEREQUEST FROM CITY OFFICIALS.AS OF 9AM THIS MORNING RETAILSHOPS WERE OPEN FOR BUSINESS.STILL, CUSTOMERS CAN'T GOINSIDE BUT TALKING TO BUSINESSOWNERS... THEY SAY THISMODIFIED LOCKDOWN ORDER GIVESTHEM HOPE.

WALK DOWN THEAVENUE IN HAMPDEN AND YOULLSEE PLENTY OF SHOPS WISIGNAGE SAYING THEY'RE STILLCLOSED.

HOWEVER, FEW LIKEPETITE SHOE AND CHOCOLATES ISOPENSIGER SAYS ITOPERATE A BUSINESS AND TURN APROFIT WHEN CUSTOMERS CACOME INSIDE.

SUSANNAH SIGER/MA PETITE SHOE, OWNER: It hasbeen devastating to ourbusiness but we maintainedthat we wanted to keepeveryone safe so we pivotedright over to our website.TODAY SHE CAN ADD CURBSIDEPIC━UP TO HER BUSINESS MODELSAID RETAILERS COULD REOPENWITH THE EXEPTION OFBARBERSHOPS, SALONS AND GYMS.THE CITY'S STA━A━ HOME ORDIS STILL IN EFFECT.

SUSANNAHSIGER/ MA PETITE SHOE, OWNER:I see it as another option, ifsomeone feels that they cancome safely.

Our concern wasjust being inundated with alot of people who have beeninside for so long that nowthat they get the order theare just going to rush out.Wesafe and keep it orderly andweso that they can come pick uptheir orders in a timelyfashion.

UNDER NEW REVISIONSTHE CITY SAYS PARKING ZONESWILL BE PROVIDED FORCUSTOMERS.

THE CITY ENCOURAGESBUSINESSES TO APPLY FOR WHATBEING CALLED TEMPORARY RETAILPICKUP DROP OFF ZONEDESIGNATION.

ITS SOMETHING THEHAMPDEN VILLAGE MERCHANTSASSOCIATION IS LOOKING INTOBUT ADDS IS CONFUSING.

BENNRAY/ HAMPDEN VILLAGE MERCHANTSASSOCIATION, PRESIDENT: Iftheyto open at 9 AM on a Wednesdaymorning for curbside pick upbut then you have to apply tohave curbside pick up zonesthrough the parking authorityare you supposed to wait untilthe parking authority is goingto approve those zones andinstall those zones?

WE TOTHAT CONCERN TO CITY HALL.COUNCILMAN ERIC COSTELLO SAYSWHILE BUSINESSES AREENCOURAGED TO APPLYWONT BE PENALIZED IF THEYOPERATE WITHOUT ONEJUST ENCOURAGED TO USE COMMONSENSE WHEN INTERACTING WITHTHE PUBLIC.

ERIC COSTELLO/BALTIMORE CITY, 11th DISTRICT:Look, no one is gettingarrested for doing curbsideretail even if they dona permit.

I canhappening.

No on’s getting a$5000 fine for it.

I think, mhope is that DOT parkingenforcement is going toreasonable with people.

BACKIN HAMPDENBUSINESSES SAY THFORWARD TO THE POSSIBILITY OFMORE INCOME AS BALTIMORE CITYSLOWLY LOSENS ITSTA━A━HOME ORDERS.

SUSANNAHSIGER/ MA PETITE SHOE, OWNER:Everything that we look atwith a lessening ofrestriction we want to makesure that theyprecautions.

AND AGAIN, WHILERETAIL SHOPS CAN BE OPEN FORCURBSIDE PICKUP, GYMS,BARBERSHOPS, SALONS ANDCHURCHES REMAIN CLOSED.

INHAMPDEN, DAVE DETLING, WMAR 2NEWS.IT STARTED OUT AS A CHA