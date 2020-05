Sports 03_27_20

GET TO TODAY COMING TO YOU FROMMY AT HOME SPORTS CAVE .

..STARTING OFF WITH THE NOWMORE THAN LIKELY RETURN OF THEN-H-L.AS COMMISION GARY BETTMANDETAILED THE LEAGUE'S RETURNTO PLAY PLAN EARLIER TODAY.BETTMAN ANNOUNCED THAT WHILE THEREGULAR SEASONIS OVER.

.

THE LEAGUE ISPREPARING FOR A POSTSEASON TOTAKE PLACE POTENTALLY IN LATESUMMER THROUGH FALL.BETTMAN SAID THOSE PLAYOFFSWOULD INCLUDE 24-TEAMS. .THETOP-12 FROM EACH CONFERENCE.

ANDTHERE WOULD BE TWO HUB CITIESONE FOR EACHCONFERENCE.

.

.L-A AND LAS VEGASARE BEING CONSIDEREDAMONG OTHERS FOR THE WESTERNTEAMS. HE ALSO DETAILED HOW THENHL WILL ALLOW SMALL GROUPTRAINING BOTH ON AND OFF THE ICEAT HOME FACILITIES IN EARLY JUNEWITH FORMAL TRAINING TO START NOEARLIER THAN JULY 1ST.THE LIST OF TEAMS TO CONTINUEINCLUDES THE EDMONTON OILERS .

.MEANING THERE IS STILL A CHANCETO CHECK OUT SOME CONDORS TALENTAT THE NEXT LEVEL.WITH THE REGULAR SEASON COMINGTO AN END.

.FORMER CONDOR LEONDRAISAITL BECOMES THE 2019-20ART ROSSTROPHY WINNER .

.

WHICH GOES TOTHE REGULAR SEASON POINT LEADER.THE OILERS FORWARD FINISHED WITHA CAREER HIGH 110 POINTS.BECOMING THE FIRST EVER GERMANPLAYER TO WIN THE TITLE ANDBECOMING THE FIFTH EVER CONDORTO EARN THOSE HONORS.WE ALREADY KNEW THAT BAKERSFIELDCOLLEGE WOULD BE STARTING THENEXT SCHOOL YEAR WITH A NEW HEADFOOTBALLCOACH AS R TODD LITTLEJOHN TOOKOVER FOR A RETIRED JEFF CHUDY.BUT NOW ANOTHER LONG- TIMERENEGADE IS LEAVING THE HILL ATLEAST IN A PROFESSIONAL SENSE.AS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR SANDITAYLOR ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILLRETIRE NEXT MONTH.TAYLOR BELIEVED IT WAS THE RIGHTTIME TO STEP AWAY SAYING SHE HADSTARTED THE CONVERSATION OFRETIREMENT LAST AUGUST.AND ALTHOUGH SIMILAR TIMING WITHCOACH CHUDY.

.

THEREWAS NO CONNECTION.TAYLOR IS WRAPPING UP A 30-YEARCAREER WITH B-C THATBEGAN AS A SOFTBALL COACH IN19-90.

.

.WHERE SHE'D WIN 500GAMES IN 23 YEARS WHILECAPTURING FOUR CONFERENCECHAMPIONSHIPS.TAYLOR WILL BE REMEMBERED FORTHE MANY FACILITY UPGRADES ATTHE SCHOOL THAT SHE SPEAR HEADEDAS A-D.

.

.INCLUDINGAN AWARD-WINNING SOFTBALL FIELDAND ALL THERECENT RENOVATIONS AT MEMORIALSTADIUM.TAYLOR'S RETIREMENT WILL BE MADEOFFICIAL JUNE 25.

NOT THE EASIEST TIMING FORRETIREMENT BUT WISHING SANDIALL THE BEST AND HOPE SHE GETSTO ENJOY THAT WELL-DESERVEDTRAVELING TIME SOON.

IMANI?NEAR RECORD HEAT IS LIKELY INNOW TAKING A LIVE LOOK OUTSIDEIN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD.OSEP, BACK TO YOU.