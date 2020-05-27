Cannery Row movie (1982) - Nick Nolte, Debra Winger, Audra Lindley

Cannery Row movie (1982) - Plot synopsis: The canneries stand empty now that the sardines have abandoned the waters, but life continues on the Row.

Here, you’ll find Doc (Nick Nolte), a marine biologist and community mentor; Suzy (Debra Winger), a good-hearted newcomer gone astray; and Mack, Hazel and all the boys working hard at not working.

Here, you’ll also find the love of a man for a woman, of a writer for a place and of life for more life.

Based on works by John Steinbeck and written for the screen and directed by The Sting’s David S.

Ward, Cannery Row – from its lyrical John Huston narration and saggy blues to its top-drawer performances, waterfront sets and whimsical charm – is an atmospheric gem, one that has its world “spinning in greased grooves.” Director: David S.

Ward Writers: John Steinbeck, David S.

Ward, William Graham Stars: Nick Nolte, Debra Winger, Audra Lindley Genre: Comedy, Drama