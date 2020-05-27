Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:54s - Published
San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval

San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval

SeaWorld, the USS Midway and Legoland representatives all met with San Diego County Health officials to discuss reopening plans.

They're all planning to be ready to open July 1, pending state approval.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval

AND EXTENSIVE CLEANING.THE GOVERNOR'S REMARKS COME ASSAN DIEGO THEME PARKS ARE IN THEPROCESS OF PLANNING THEIRREOPENING.10NEWS REPORTER SHOWS US WHAT ISBEING DONE TO GET VISITORS BACKINSIDE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yordanna_ojitos

PILY CALDERON RT @fox5sandiego: The theme parks, which include the @SanDiegoZoo and Safari Park and the @SeaWorld-owned Aquatica water park, are taking s… 27 minutes ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego The theme parks, which include the @SanDiegoZoo and Safari Park and the @SeaWorld-owned Aquatica water park, are ta… https://t.co/5r1bGZ4nml 2 hours ago

emerson7_m

🌏🙏🏽Emerson🏝 RT @23ABCNews: As San Diego County moves into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, San Diego's major theme parks and attractions will unv… 5 hours ago

23ABCNews

23ABC News As San Diego County moves into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, San Diego's major theme parks and attractions… https://t.co/qmNOiCMH1T 6 hours ago

cxinsider

Alex Richards RT @insider_reviews: 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Die… https://t.co/n0apkDvBgv 11 hours ago

LarryCaudill2

Larry Caudill RT @NeonMuseum: 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, and The W… 3 days ago

NeonMuseum

The Neon Museum 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, a… https://t.co/a7JrLcF23u 3 days ago

vitacorps

Susana Marcelino RT @insider_reviews: 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, and… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July [Video]

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July According to 'People,' the theme park has submitted a safety plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
San Diego theme parks to present reopening plan [Video]

San Diego theme parks to present reopening plan

Local theme parks will be presenting their plans on how they will safely reopen to San Diego leaders.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:07Published