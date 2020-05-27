San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval

SeaWorld, the USS Midway and Legoland representatives all met with San Diego County Health officials to discuss reopening plans.
They're all planning to be ready to open July 1, pending state approval.
AND EXTENSIVE CLEANING.THE GOVERNOR'S REMARKS COME ASSAN DIEGO THEME PARKS ARE IN THEPROCESS OF PLANNING THEIRREOPENING.10NEWS REPORTER SHOWS US WHAT ISBEING DONE TO GET VISITORS BACKINSIDE.
PILY CALDERON RT @fox5sandiego: The theme parks, which include the @SanDiegoZoo and Safari Park and the @SeaWorld-owned Aquatica water park, are taking s… 27 minutes ago
FOX 5 San Diego The theme parks, which include the @SanDiegoZoo and Safari Park and the @SeaWorld-owned Aquatica water park, are ta… https://t.co/5r1bGZ4nml 2 hours ago
🌏🙏🏽Emerson🏝 RT @23ABCNews: As San Diego County moves into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, San Diego's major theme parks and attractions will unv… 5 hours ago
23ABC News As San Diego County moves into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, San Diego's major theme parks and attractions… https://t.co/qmNOiCMH1T 6 hours ago
Alex Richards RT @insider_reviews: 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Die… https://t.co/n0apkDvBgv 11 hours ago
Larry Caudill RT @NeonMuseum: 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, and The W… 3 days ago
The Neon Museum 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, a… https://t.co/a7JrLcF23u 3 days ago
Susana Marcelino RT @insider_reviews: 18 museums, attractions, and theme parks you can visit virtually including the Louvre, San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, and… 5 days ago
Disney World Sets Reopening Date for JulyDisney World Sets
Reopening Date for July According to 'People,' the theme park
has submitted a safety plan to the
Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings
and..
San Diego theme parks to present reopening planLocal theme parks will be presenting their plans on how they will safely reopen to San Diego leaders.