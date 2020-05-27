San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:54s - Published 14 minutes ago San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval SeaWorld, the USS Midway and Legoland representatives all met with San Diego County Health officials to discuss reopening plans. They're all planning to be ready to open July 1, pending state approval. 0

San Diego theme parks and attractions planning for July 1 reopening, pending state approval AND EXTENSIVE CLEANING.THE GOVERNOR'S REMARKS COME ASSAN DIEGO THEME PARKS ARE IN THEPROCESS OF PLANNING THEIRREOPENING.10NEWS REPORTER SHOWS US WHAT ISBEING DONE TO GET VISITORS BACKINSIDE.




