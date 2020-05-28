Chico's access to cooling centers

Chico City Manager Mark Orme said the stay-at-home order has prevented centers from opening.

Triple digit heat continues to create dangerous conditions -- especially for those without a home -- or access to air conditioning.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato show us why it's especially tough right now to get some relief.

(nats: car ac turns on) crank up those fans.

"it's hot outside.

We have ac in our home" but what about others who don't?

- like larry platt.

He is currently homeless in chico.

"it's survival of the fittest sometimes" dripping in sweat - platt says he hasn't seen any cooling centers around.

"when it's this hot and you got this many people out here, that need to be cooled off it can just cause worser problems like an increase in people visiting the emergency rooms" "i think it can kill a person.

Give you a heat stroke."

I called a butte county public health rep to find out why centers might not be open.

"it takes in several factors.

One is whatever type of heat alerts come from the national weather service, high temperatures that remain over several days.

Combined with a night time temperature of 80 degrees or more" (nats) based off that - almaguer says we are*no* in a heat wave.

Standup: even if city leaders did decide to set up cooling centers right now.

The california department of public health has not released specific guidelines on how to protect people from the coronavirus.

"public health will be issuing that very soon."

(nats) with libraries and movie theaters closed.

How does one beat the heat?

"i try to walk around get the breeze moving through me.

Dump some water on my head."

"don't expect the city of chico to be too hospitable to the homeless" chico city manager mark orme says the stay at home order has prevented centers from opening.

Despite this, he says city leaders are trying to figure out a solution.

In chico jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

Shasta county public health is not setting up any cooling centers this week.

The california department of public health released covid-19 cooling center guidelines, which include: individual control measures and screenings, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, physical distancing guidelines and considerations for using facilities that have not yet been open as part of the governor's reopening plan, such as community centers and movie theaters.

The county and local cities in butte county have received this guidance.

