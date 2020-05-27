Global  

AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:29s - Published
AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died.

He was 84.

KPIX talked to people who know Larry Kramer, to get a closer look at his legacy in the Bay Area.

AIDS Activist, Author And Policy Advocate Larry Kramer Dies At 84 [Video]

AIDS Activist, Author And Policy Advocate Larry Kramer Dies At 84

Author Larry Kramer died on Wednesday at the age of 84. Kramer's early advocacy for a national response to AIDS in the 1980s helped raise awareness of the disease. According to CNN, the LGBTQ health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Larry Kramer, LGBTQ Icon And Activist, Dies At Age 84 [Video]

Larry Kramer, LGBTQ Icon And Activist, Dies At Age 84

Larry Kramer, an icon in the LGBTQ community, has died at the age of 84; CBS2's Lisa Rozner looks back on his remarkable life.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published