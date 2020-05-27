|
|
AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84
|
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:29s - Published
AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84
AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died.
He was 84.
KPIX talked to people who know Larry Kramer, to get a closer look at his legacy in the Bay Area.
Related news from verified sources
|Sir Elton John has led tributes to Larry Kramer, the playwright who raised theatregoers’...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SBS •The Wrap •Seattle Times •Just Jared
|Legendary AIDS activist and playwright Larry Kramer has died, aged 84. The former activist, who...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Japan Today •Seattle Times •NPR
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources