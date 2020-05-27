Global  

Larry Kramer, remembered

Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 03:18s
"We don't fight back with sufficient fury.

And that pains me, because I love being gay, and I love gay people." Larry Kramer, playwright and vocal AIDS activist, has died at 84.

Reaction to the death of AIDS activist, writer Larry Kramer

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction to the death of Larry Kramer, the AIDS activist and playwright who turned...
Seattle Times - Published

Matt Bomer Pays Tribute to Late 'Normal Heart' Writer Larry Kramer

Matt Bomer is remembering his late friend Larry Kramer. The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on...
Just Jared - Published


MrsSpeedQueen

SpeedqueenJ9 RT @Naghings: Larry Kramer – The troublemaker with heart : "Kramer will be remembered as a ground-breaker, whether for his bulldozing appro… 3 hours ago

Naghings

Herman Larry Kramer – The troublemaker with heart : "Kramer will be remembered as a ground-breaker, whether for his bulldo… https://t.co/5P2HME4jHN 6 hours ago

davism0llie

Mollie Davis 🤍 RT @CharlesMcNulty: "Writer-activist" is how Larry Kramer wanted to be remembered, and so it's how I honored him in this tribute. https://… 10 hours ago

Karynregal

KarynRegal RT @BOAFNPS: Faneuil Hall has been the place in Boston to be heard. Outspoken HIV/AIDS activist Larry Kramer was definitely heard at a Gay… 11 hours ago

CharlieDavid

CharlieDavid A beautiful life, a powerful voice, a Normal Heart remembered. Larry Kramer, playwright and AIDS activist, dies at… https://t.co/DNslq9zGyT 12 hours ago

cfoxthesound

Cynthia Fox RT @PBSSoCal: Playwright and pioneering AIDS activist Larry Kramer died of pneumonia at age 84. He fought for greater resources & awareness… 12 hours ago

PBSSoCal

PBS SoCal (KOCE) Playwright and pioneering AIDS activist Larry Kramer died of pneumonia at age 84. He fought for greater resources &… https://t.co/9ceOzei3jO 12 hours ago

ezraiyoung

Ezra Ishmael Young RT @TheBodyDotCom: Larry Kramer, the co-founder of @GMHC and @actupny, and writer of books and plays is being remembered by activists and H… 12 hours ago


Elton John, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Murphy add tributes to Larry Kramer [Video]

Elton John, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Murphy add tributes to Larry Kramer

Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:56
AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84 [Video]

AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84

AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died. He was 84. KPIX talked to people who know Larry Kramer, to get a closer look at his legacy in the Bay Area.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29