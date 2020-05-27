Larry Kramer, remembered
"We don't fight back with sufficient fury.
And that pains me, because I love being gay, and I love gay people." Larry Kramer, playwright and vocal AIDS activist, has died at 84.
Elton John, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Murphy add tributes to Larry KramerElton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".
AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died. He was 84. KPIX talked to people who know Larry Kramer, to get a closer look at his legacy in the Bay Area.