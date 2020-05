What's at the bottom of the ocean -- and how we're getting there | Victor Vescovo 1 day ago Video Credit: TED - Duration: 07:51s - Published What's at the bottom of the ocean -- and how we're getting there | Victor Vescovo Victor Vescovo is leading the first-ever manned expedition to the deepest point of each of the world's five oceans. In conversation with TED science curator David Biello, Vescovo discusses the technology that's powering the explorations -- a titanium submersible designed to withstand extraordinary conditions -- and shows footage of a never-before-seen creature taken during his journey to the bottom of the Indian Ocean. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this LeonardoDiCaprio RT @TheAtlantic: Can scientists determine what lies at the bottom of the sea before mining companies destroy it? Wil S. Hylton reports on t… 1 hour ago AFRO THUNDA ⚡️ Underwater is wild son, lord knows what’s at the bottom of the ocean 3 hours ago BunnieBeauty Y’all what is Cthulhu is really at the bottom of the ocean but the world is so focused on space we completely gloss… https://t.co/Q2JJNSJ4uO 3 hours ago Okoye Janefrances Onyinye RT @ernestadiq: Micah 7:18-19 MSG That's what you love MOST. -and compassion is on its way to us. You'll stamp out our wrongdoing. You'll… 4 hours ago Ernest Adikwu Micah 7:18-19 MSG That's what you love MOST. -and compassion is on its way to us. You'll stamp out our wrongdoing.… https://t.co/6TkQbC6ZIP 4 hours ago isabel worlds biggest mysteries: 3. what lives at the bottom of the ocean 2. where amelia earhart went 1. why allison jann… https://t.co/d2F5Aye16E 5 hours ago Brittny What’s at the bottom of the ocean? Why won’t nobody go down there? 5 hours ago ig: realdeal_dawan_ But what if the earth's core is hot enough to keep them warm at the bottom of the ocean and orrr they could be used… https://t.co/jbj4xtEw08 6 hours ago