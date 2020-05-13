Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy

601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been stopping some local quarterbacks and wide receivers from putting in work even before the MHSAA’s June 1st restart.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy

Conditioning... and rehearsals.- - the corona-virus pandemic hasn'- been stopping some local- quarterbacks and wide receivers- from putting in work... - even before the m-h-s-a-a's jun- 1st re-start.

- the 6-0-1 elite quarterback and- skills academy has been open- for the summer, going on three- weeks now... with a new home- at elwood memorial park... in - waveland.

- led by former pearl river - central standout q-b- wyatt davis... the bi-weekly- clinic is giving high school an- soon-to-be college football - players alike... the- chance to get a step ahead, of- the competition.- and now more than ever... these- reps are at a premium, due to - covid-19... until schools start- to ramp up those voluntary- workouts... at the start of nex- month.- among those in attendance...- rising senior moss point- quarterback deuce lee ii... - who's already got june 1st... - marked on his calendar.

- - "definitely a sigh of relief cause it's my - senior year.

You only get one - senior year.

My dad has been- telling me that, telling- me to get up, call larry, call- trey, get them over here and- let's get to work.- - - - cause you only get one senior - year, and you're not going to - get that back.

And when - they showed me the release date- definitely a sigh of relief and- i'm texting the governor, - thank you!

You know what i'm- saying?

But definitely a sigh o- relief."

In the coming days... we'll hav- a feature story on the hype - around the moss point football- program... and the two leaders- on offense, for the tigers... - deuce lee ii... and larry - simmons.-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wyattdalton4

Wyatt Davis RT @WXXV25: 601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy https://t.co/q1OMbmvQ0R 13 minutes ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy https://t.co/q1OMbmvQ0R 46 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy: Local QB pays it forward to the next generation [Video]

601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy: Local QB pays it forward to the next generation

If we’re gonna take the glass half-full approach the start of high school football season is exactly 100 days away.

Credit: WXXVPublished