601 Elite Quarterback and Skills Academy

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been stopping some local quarterbacks and wide receivers from putting in work even before the MHSAA’s June 1st restart.

- the 6-0-1 elite quarterback and- skills academy has been open- for the summer, going on three- weeks now... with a new home- at elwood memorial park... in - waveland.

- led by former pearl river - central standout q-b- wyatt davis... the bi-weekly- clinic is giving high school an- soon-to-be college football - players alike... the- chance to get a step ahead, of- the competition.- and now more than ever... these- reps are at a premium, due to - covid-19... until schools start- to ramp up those voluntary- workouts... at the start of nex- month.- among those in attendance...- rising senior moss point- quarterback deuce lee ii... - who's already got june 1st... - marked on his calendar.

- - "definitely a sigh of relief cause it's my - senior year.

You only get one - senior year.

My dad has been- telling me that, telling- me to get up, call larry, call- trey, get them over here and- let's get to work.- - - - cause you only get one senior - year, and you're not going to - get that back.

And when - they showed me the release date- definitely a sigh of relief and- i'm texting the governor, - thank you!

You know what i'm- saying?

But definitely a sigh o- relief."

In the coming days... we'll hav- a feature story on the hype - around the moss point football- program... and the two leaders- on offense, for the tigers... - deuce lee ii... and larry - simmons.-