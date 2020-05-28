Maryland moves past phase 1 of reopening

Maryland is moving past phase one of reopening and lifting some restrictions as the temperatures go up and coronavirus numbers go down.

BUT FIRST, WMAR2NEWSCITY DOCK IN ANNAPOLIS ASBARS, RESTAURANTS ANDCUSTOMERS CAN LOOK FORWARD TOMAKING RESERVATIONS.Take pkg Eddie LL19:29:0━19:29;10“Right afterthe Governors announcementsplaces like the Federal Housedown at the City Dock havestarted to prepare for what itwill look like Friday at 5 pm.Hoping for some more streetseating so they can take moreof your orders” Alex BlaserBar manager at Federal House19:05:3━19:05:47“We normallyhave a cafe set up out here.Welittle bit, more tables andwhat not.

Obviously becautious with socialdistancing and stuff likethat” Governor Larry Hoganpartially reopened outsidedining at restaurants andsocial clubs.

Summer camps,community pools, youth sportscan all open with strictguidelines.

He laid out whathe expects from restaurantsGov.

Larry Hogan (R) MD17:08:4ä7:08:58 Restaurantpatrons must be appropriatelydistanced with the no morethan six people seated at atable.

Restaurants require touse single use disposablepaper menus or sanitizeReusable menus between eachuse and sanitize outdoortables and chairs between eachcustomer seating” Staff willhave to regularly get theirtemperature checked andcontinue wearing masks andgloves.

To help localbusinesses heclosing parking spots andstreets.

18:42:1━18:42:16“Started searching on theinternet for tables with likethe umbrella hole” Level hasnever had outside seating butthey are looking forward toevolving and hoping for somepavement to put up tables.Level Rodolfo Calderon LevelManager 18:40:2━18:40:28“Part of the whole thing aboutLevels is the experienceitself.

You can come to therestaurant and have us explainto you how everything worksbecause welounge” The servers will bemaking tips again.19:06:0━19:06:11“A lot ofthem make their livelihood offof this place.

Itimportant we get table serviceback” AND People ARE lookingforward to cautiously sittingdown for a meal with friendsagain.

Alex Morales Annapolisresident 19:18:0ä9:18:13“You actually miss gettingthat energy of just beingsurrounded by people insteadof just being cooped up.

Itreally gives you freedom, andit makes you enjoy the littlethings in life too” EddieKadhim 19:30:4━19:30:59“TheGovernor still leaving it upto individual County leaderson when to move into this partof phase one.

He did say thatMontgomery County one of twoin the state that hasnphase 1 needs to startthinking about it.

InAnnapolis Eddie Kadhim WMAR2News.AND GOVERNOR HOGAN