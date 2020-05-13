IA Evictions and Foreclosures Can Start May 28

The clock is running out on tenants facing eviction

Wearing protective eye wear./// while minnesotans are still safe from eviction... for now... it's a different story just across state lines.

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki is finding out what it will look like when landlords can start forcing tenants out.

"* a lot of people have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus ?

"* and their bills are starting to pile up like this.

If you live in iowa though, you might want to give your landlord priority, because now they can start taking legal action against you.

"midnight tonight basically.

11:59 it does expire, the moratorium does for evictions and pretty much we'll be ready to go starting tomorrow.

We actually do have one scheduled for tomorrow."

The clock is running out on tenants facing eviction ?

"* according to barbara schmidt with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office.

But with a backlog of those cases in court ?

"* don't expect a deputy to come knocking just yet.

"sounds like some of the cases for evictions, the second step as we call it with the small claims is scheduled out not until like july."

Landlords who have a problem tenant are also going to have to play the waiting game ?

"* while the legal system gets caught up.

"you're going to have to be patient because it sounds like the court system and they have more control than we do and we can do what we can but until we get that court hearing and get that final step to get us that writ of removal, we can't do anything."

Property owners who are facing foreclosure do have time on their side.

Schmidt tells me the process to auction off property takes a long time plus the busy court schedule puts the ball in your court.

"it's still about six weeks out to seven weeks out.

So you still have that time because until the day of our calling out the sale, that is still i also reached out to minnesota state senator carla nelson for her thoughts on extending out the ban on foreclosures and evictions.

I haven't heard anything back just yet.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

A study by the national multi?

"* family housig council says nearly one third of americans skipped out on paying rent from april first through april fifth.

On top of that ?

"* 18 percent of tenants did not pay their