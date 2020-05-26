Election primer: Jackson County consolidating polling places from 131 locations to 43

ON TUESDAY -- VOTERSACROSS MISSOURI WILLHEAD TO THE POLLS TODECIDE KEY ISSUESCONCERNING BONDS --SCHOOL BOARDS -- ANDNEW TAXES.THESE ISSUES WERE ONTHE APRIL BALLOT -- BUTMISSOURI GOVERNOR MIKEPARSON PUSHED IT TOJUNE DUE TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS.CORONAVIRUS IS PLAYINGA BIG PART ON WHEREYOU VOTE TUESDAY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD SHOWS USWHY MANY PEOPLE NEEDTO DOUBLE CHECK THEIRPOLLING LOCATION.Jan Marie Sajna loves to readBut did not enjoy reading whatwas on this letterNAT POP: readingInforming her that her pollinglocation for Tuesday haschanged From this churchdown the street...Jan Marie Sajna/ Independence, MOThere's never more than 10people there.

It's verycomfortable, there's plenty ofroom.to Truman High SchoolJan Marie Sajna/ Independence, MOI am diabetic, I have COPD,emphezima, my lungs are notgood, I'm 73 years old.

It'svery, very important for me tostay healthy.For Tuesday's election, theJackson County ElectionBoard has consolidated pollingplaces From 131 locations to41.Tammy Brown/ Jackson CountyElection BoardWe lost so many pollingplaces.

We have so manychurches and they weren'thaving services, they didn'tfeel like they could openthemselves up to be a pollinglocation so we startedfocusing on large schools,gymnasiums where we couldput several pollsEach location is going to beequipped with bottles of handsanitizer, wipes, and alcoholsprayScreen cleaner alcohol for theequipment.In case someoneinadvertently touches itPoll workers will also be askedto wear masks and glovesAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsIf you don't feel comfortablevoting inside your polinglocation, you can always electto do curbside voting, where apoll worker will bring a ballotto your carTammy Brown/ Jackson CountyElection BoardWithout the number of judgeswe need, it's been tough.And will be tough for JanMarie Sajna, Who wants to vote butalso wants to protect herhealthJan Marie Sajna/ Independence, MOI always vote.

I always vote, Iwill figure it out but Ishouldn'thave toReporting in Independence.Ariel Rothfield.

41