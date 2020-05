COVID-19: 95 people including newly-wed couple quarantined after guest tested positive

Around 95 people including a newly-wed couple were sent to quarantine after a guest at the couple's wedding ceremony tested positive for COVID-19.

The guest has been identified as a CISF jawan who had come from Delhi to Chhindwara few days back.

Chhindwara Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Shahi said, "Action is being taken as per the protocol, we are looking into what area will be declared as containment zone."