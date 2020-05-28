Lotus Elise Classic Heritage Edition

Lotus has launched four new limited-edition versions of the Elise, each with a vibrant and distinctive colour palette which pays tribute to the company’s pioneering and highly successful racing history.

The exterior colour combinations are black and gold; red, white and gold; blue, red and silver; and blue and white.

The famous black and gold references the livery of the Lotus Type 72D which Emerson Fittipaldi raced to five victories over the course of the 1972 Formula 1 season.

Red, white and gold echoes the Type 49B that Graham Hill raced in 1968, while the blue, red and silver is inspired by the Lotus Type 81 of 1980 driven by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis and Mario Andretti.

The fourth new Elise, finished in blue and white, is in tribute to the Lotus Type 18 design from 1960.

Exactly 60 years ago, it was the first Lotus car to achieve a Formula 1 pole position and victory, courtesy of the late Sir Stirling Moss, at the Monaco Grand Prix.