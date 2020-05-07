Major IED blast averted by security forces in J-K's Pulwama

A major incident of a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

Last night, Pulwama Police got credible information that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car.

They took out various parties of police and security forces (SFs) and covered all possible routes keeping themselves and security forces away from road at safer location.

The suspected vehicle came and a few rounds of bullets were fired towards it.

Going a little further the vehicle was abandoned and the driver escaped in the darkness.

On closer look, the vehicle was seen to be carrying heavy explosives in a drum on the rear seat.

To avert horrific incident, In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED was done.