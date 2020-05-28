London begins widening pavements to cater to social distancing needs Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published 32 minutes ago London begins widening pavements to cater to social distancing needs A reporter visits Greenwich town centre and witnesses council workers start maintenance on widening their pavements.Footage highlights that even with widened walk ways, social distancing is near on impossible even with widened barriers.Earlier this month - London, Scotland and Wales announced plans to enable footpaths to be widened and cycle lanes to be increased.The reporter, Daniel Harding, also references frustrated Tweets from public members who don't feel that they can social distance safely enough on pavements.The government continue to look into ways we can maintain social distancing whilst travelling, hoping that traffic restrictions and wider lanes will discourage road users.However, as footage showcases, will widened footpaths be enough to safely social distance? 0

