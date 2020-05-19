Hilarious - And Brutal - Battle For Bird Food In A Canadian Backyard

Forget 'Games of Thrones', this incredible battle for territory is playing out every day on a bird feeder in Canada.

John Whyte sets up a camera to document the jaw-dropping skirmishes for tasty corn in his yard in Orillia, Ontario.

A chipmunk, black squirrel, ducks, crows and even a rabbit join in the royal rumble – sometimes to brutal effect.

John has named some of the returning participants, including Hector the crow and Eddie the chipmunk.

He says: "I have observed a particular pecking orders and how much even the smallest will risk for food."