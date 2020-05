Greg Rutherford says Olympics 'won't be the same' after Tokyo 2020 postponed by Covid-19

The British former Olympic and world long jump champion Greg Rutherford says he feels "terrible" for athletes who had hoped to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

The Games were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Rutherford said some athletes might not be able to participate at all next year – and "the Olympics will never be what it would have been".