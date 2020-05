Trooper comforts young girl at scene of crash Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 39 minutes ago Trooper comforts young girl at scene of crash A new video from NHP shows trooper Quiin is seen comforting a little girl after a crash. The little girl couldn't stop thanking the trooper after being shaken up when her mom's car hit a wall on the 215 on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEW VIDEO FROM N-H-P TROOPERQUIIN IS SEEN COMFORTING ALITTLE GIRL AFTER A CRASH.THE LITTLE GIRL COULDN'T STOPTHANKING THE TROPPER BUT WASSHAKEN UP AFTER HER MOM'S CARHIT A WALL ON THE 215 ONSUNDAY.N-H-P TWEETING OUT "TROOPERSNEVER KNOW WHAT THEY ARE GOINGTO ENCOUNTER WHEN THEY ARRIVEON THE SCENE OF AN INCIDENT".SPACEX LAUNCH-VSPACE-X AND NASA SCRUBBED IT





