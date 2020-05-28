Global  

Social media executive order from president

Social media executive order from president

Social media executive order from president

Today, President Trump is expected to announce an executive order against social media companies.

The White House did not release details on the announcement, but it comes after Twitter put a "fact-check" on one of the president's tweets.

