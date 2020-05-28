Social media executive order from president
Today, President Trump is expected to announce an executive order against social media companies.
The White House did not release details on the announcement, but it comes after Twitter put a "fact-check" on one of the president's tweets.
Trump's executive order takes aim at social media firms -draftU.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users,..
Trump To Sign Executive Order On Social MediaThe White House said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies. According to Reuters, Trump threatened to shut down sites that allegedly silence conservative voices...