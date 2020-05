House Cancels FISA Reauthorization Bill Vote Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 hours ago House Cancels FISA Reauthorization Bill Vote Democrats in the US House of Representatives have reportedly canceled the FISA reauthorization bill vote. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Dems abandon vote on bipartisan FISA bill after Trump tweets veto threat House Democrats scrapped plans to vote on a bipartisan bill to reauthorize national security...

FOXNews.com - Published 50 minutes ago







You Might Like