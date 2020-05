John Boyega Speaks out About George Floyd Killing and Racist 'Fans'

Video of his final moments has gone viral, sparking outrage.

Boyega, a Londoner, posted his thoughts about Floyd's death.

John Boyega, via Twitter John Boyega, via Twitter John Boyega, via Twitter Boyega also had words for fans of his who post racist comments on his social media accounts.

John Boyega, via Twitter