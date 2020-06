Midday Weather Update: Pop-Up Storms Friday Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:11s - Published 2 weeks ago Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TRIBUTE CONCERT IN LONDON ANDFEATURES MORE THAN A DOZENICONIC LED ZEPPELIN SONGS.AND THE WEATHER SEEMS LIKEIT WILL BE APPROPRIATE TO STAYINSIDE AND WATCH SOMETHING YOUMAY ENJOY.LLARISA JOINS US ONCE AGAINFROM HER HOME WITH THEFORECAST.IT'S JUST NOT LOOKING GOOD.IT'S ONE OF THOSE DAYSWHERE IF YOU DO HAVE THE AIRCONDITIONER YOU'RE GOING THEWANT TO TURN IT ON JIM.YOU'RE GOING TO WANT TO HAVETHE RITA'S RIGHT NEXT TO YOUTO SIP ON IT BECAUSE IT'SGOING TO BE WARM WARM OUTSIDEBUT APART FROM THE WARMTH IT'SALSO HUMID AND THAT NEVERFEELS NICE.WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE WITHIN TYPE OF SETUP AS WE HEADTOWARDS TOMORROW.WARM AND MUGGY NIGHT AHEAD STHUNDERSTORM CHANCES DOINCREASE HERE AS WE HEADTOWARDS THE LATTER HALF OFTHIS THIS AFTERNOON BUT ABETTER CHANCE OF THESE POP-UPTHUNDERSTORMS HERE FOR FRIDAYAND THEN IT WILL BE ACOMFORTABLE START TO THE MONTHOF JUNE.RIGHT NOW CURRENT DEWPOINTTEMPERATURES ARE IN THE 70'SIN SOME SPOTS.SO, YES, WE ARE APPROACHINGTHAT UNCOMFORTABLE TERRITORYWHICH IS USUALLY THE MID 70'S.THAT JUST SIMPLY MEANS THEHIGHER THE NUMBER, THESTICKIER IT FEELS OUTDOORS ANDWITH THE HUMIDITY WE'RE ALSOWATCHING THESE SCATTEREDSHOWERS OVER THE REGION AS YOUCAN SEE, SHOWERS AT THE MOMENTARE FAR AND FEW IN BETWEEN BUTNONETHELESS, IF YOU PLAN TOHEAD OUT DURING THE NEXTSEVERAL HOURS, HAVE THEUMBRELLA HANDY BECAUSEISOLATED DOWNPOURS AS WELL ASANY THUNDERSTORM THAT DOESDEVELOP CAN CERTAINLY BRINGSOME HEAVY -- BRIEF HEAVYRAIN.HERE'S A LOOK AT FUTUREWEATHER.5:30 SHOWING A POP-UPTHUNDERSTORM OUT IN ALLENTOWNAND THEN JUST SCATTEREDSHOWERS EVERYWHERE ELSE.SO, THE POSSIBILITY ISDEFINITELY THERE BUT I AMCALLING IT ISOLATED AND THENBY FRIDAY, HERE COMES THATCOLD FRONT AND THAT'S GOING TOBRING US A BETTER CHANCE TOSEE THESE STORMS WELL UPESPECIALLY INTO THE AFTERNOONAND EVENING HOURS OF FRIDAY.SO, TURNING A LITTLE BITUNSETTLED.FOR TONIGHT, ANOTHER MILD ONE.NOTICE THOSE OVERNIGHT LOWS,UP 60'S, LOW 70'S IN SOMESPOTS WITH SCATTERED SHOWERSAROUND, MILD AND MUGGY SO THEHUMIDITY CONTINUING TO BE AFACTOR HERE AND FOR THE END OFTHE WEEK FRIDAY, NOT ONLY WILLIT BE THE WARMEST DAY OF THEYEAR SO FAR WITH TEMPERATURESSOARING INTO THE MID 80'S, BUTIT'S ALSO GOING TO BE THE MOSTHUMID DAY THAT WE'VE SEEN INAWHILE.BY SATURDAY, NOTICE THOSETEMPERATURES.AROUND 80 DEGREES AND THEYCONTINUE TO DECLINE HERE INTOTHE SECOND HALF OF THEWEEKEND.WE START OFF THE MONTH OF JUNEAND IT IS GOING TO FEEL SONICE, 70, LOTS OF SUNSHINE,LOW HUMIDITY AND THEN WE ARELOOKING AT AN UPWARD TREND ASFAR AS OUR TEMPERATURES HEREFOR THE SECOND HALF OF NEXTWEEK.LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT YOURSEVEN-DAY FORECAST AND JUST TORECAP FOR YOU TODAY, SCATTEREDSHOWERS WILL REMAIN APOSSIBILITY UNDER OVERCASTSKIES.IT'S A TOUCH HUMID OUT THEREAND POP-UP THUNDERSTORMSCANNOT BE RULED OUT FOR THEAFTERNOON AND EVENING.A BETTER CHANCE, THOUGH, OFTHOSE POP-UP STORMS HERE FORFRIDAY AND THEN BETTERIMPROVING WEATHER HERE FORSATURDAY NIGHT BUT SUNDAY'SGOING TO BE STELLAR JIM.IT WILL BE PERFECT CONDITIONS.DO YARD WORK, GO OUT FOR AWALK OR MAYBE JUST SPEND SOMETIME OUTDOORS.IT'S ALSO A NICE WHEN YOU







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



We'll be windy and warm today with some mainly afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s. The showers continue this evening before moving out late. Lows will be in the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:31 Published 5 hours ago Midday Weather Update: Another Round Of Strong Storms



Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 03:59 Published 6 days ago Friday Midday Weather Update: Improving Over The Weekend



Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:45 Published 2 weeks ago