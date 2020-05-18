Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WH Officials Say They Won’t Release Annual Economic Outlook Citing Pandemic Fallout Could Mislead Public

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:18s - Published
WH Officials Say They Won’t Release Annual Economic Outlook Citing Pandemic Fallout Could Mislead Public

WH Officials Say They Won’t Release Annual Economic Outlook Citing Pandemic Fallout Could Mislead Public

Amid a financial crisis for the country, the White House is set to break with tradition this election season, and will not release economic projections during the summer.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

If It Hasn't Already, COVID-19 Pandemic Should Change Your Savings Goals [Video]

If It Hasn't Already, COVID-19 Pandemic Should Change Your Savings Goals

Traditional personal finance advice about building emergency funds to deal with unexpected expenses, like car repairs or ER visits. But now, Business Insider reports the novel coronavirus COVID-19..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Eric Trump Says CoronaVirus Is A Democratic Hoax [Video]

Eric Trump Says CoronaVirus Is A Democratic Hoax

On Saturday, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News and said that the CoronaVirus pandemic was a hoax. Eric claimed that the coronavirus will "magically all of a sudden go away and disappear" after the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published