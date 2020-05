PM bars advisers from answering questions on Cummings Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:52s - Published 2 hours ago PM bars advisers from answering questions on Cummings Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopped his top scientific and medical advisers, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, answering questions about Dominic Cummings at today's daily briefing. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Martin Dillon RT @paul__johnson: Boris Johnson bars Whitty and Vallance from answering question about Cummings' behaviour I intend to draw line under ma… 7 minutes ago