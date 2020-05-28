Global  

Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd

Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd

Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd

"There is nowhere in any of our training manuals where kneeling on someone's neck is a proper procedure to quell an arrestee's behavior.

That act has set policing back years," said Boston Police Department Commissioner William Gross.

