Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd
"There is nowhere in any of our training manuals where kneeling on someone's neck is a proper procedure to quell an arrestee's behavior.
That act has set policing back years," said Boston Police Department Commissioner William Gross.
Michele 🌹 Meanwhile in Boston. Commissioner Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd https://t.co/BW22UYon5P 7 minutes ago
Joseph Duda RT @WCVB: Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd https://t.co/qOTGzfD7Pg 1 hour ago
WCVB-TV Boston Gross condemns Minneapolis officers involved in death of George Floyd https://t.co/qOTGzfD7Pg 1 hour ago
Boston Police Commissioner Gross On Wednesday Nigh Shootings, George FloydBoston Police Commissioner William Gross
DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of PoliceThe US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd.
Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.'
The..