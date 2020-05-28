Armed Man in Wheelchair Allegedly Holds up Shop with Feet

Occurred on May 25, 2020 / Canela, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Info from Licensor: "The alleged crime was attempted by a 19-year-old mute in a wheelchair.
With no arm movements due to cerebral palsy, he used his feet to deliver a note with the theft notice 'pass everything, do not call attention.'
Also with his feet, he pointed a gun at the merchant.
A passerby saw the action and called the Military Brigade, which arrested the young man.
The gun was a replica.
The note had been written by him with his feet.
The boy came with the electric chair and stood in the corner.
A client put 5 reais in his pocket before he left.
We thought he wanted donations.
I also took pity and gave money."