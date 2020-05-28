Armed Man in Wheelchair Allegedly Holds up Shop with Feet

Occurred on May 25, 2020 / Canela, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Info from Licensor: "The alleged crime was attempted by a 19-year-old mute in a wheelchair.

With no arm movements due to cerebral palsy, he used his feet to deliver a note with the theft notice 'pass everything, do not call attention.'

Also with his feet, he pointed a gun at the merchant.

A passerby saw the action and called the Military Brigade, which arrested the young man.

The gun was a replica.

The note had been written by him with his feet.

The boy came with the electric chair and stood in the corner.

A client put 5 reais in his pocket before he left.

We thought he wanted donations.

I also took pity and gave money."