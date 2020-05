Watch: Leopard caught in wire mesh rescued, two people injured

Two forest officials were injured while rescuing a leopard that had been stuck in a wire mesh in Nalgonda, Telangana.

Locals noticed the leopard that was struggling to set itself free from the wire mesh and informed authorities.

Visuals showed the leopard lunging at the rescue workers.

The animal was later tranquilised.

