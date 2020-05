Brush Creek rises over banks during flash flooding event

Parts of Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, which follows the creek, were closed due to the water.

A NOW LOOK FROM KCKTHIS IS FROM THEARMOURDALE AREAYOU CAN SEE HIGH WATERSHAWNEE AVEKCK REPORTS OF A FEWWATER RESCUES TODAYOUR LIVE COVERAGECONTINUES WITHMETEOROLOGIST GERARDJEBAILY AT CLEAVER ANDCLEVELAND.GERARD JEBAILY REPORTING ONHIGH WATER FROM CLEVELANDAND CLEAVER.CARS ARE STUCK IN HIGHWATER IN THREE LOCATIONS:W.

CARS ARE STUCK IN HIGHWATER IN THREE LOCATIONS:W.

42ND TERR & WORNALL31ST & ROANOKE30TH & SW BLVD.ROCKHILL & HOLMESKCPD HAS ALSO RECEIVEDREPORTS OF MANHOLECOVERINGS CMING OFF NEAR31ST STREET AND BALTIMOREAVENUS, AND 75TH STREET ANDTROOST AVENUE.THE NATIONAL WEATHERSERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLASHFLOOD WARNING FOR LEE'SSUMMIT, BLUE SPRINGS, GRAINVALLEY AND SURROUNDINGAREAS ALONG THE INTERSTATE70 CORRIDOR UNTIL 6:00 P.M.