Phase 1 Reopening Limitations Hurting Some Struggling Westchester County Businesses
The retail scene in Westchester County is recovering, but slowly.
The limitations of Phase 1 are working for some, but others won't recover until even more restrictions are lifted; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, CustomersNassau County is moving to help its communities recover by allowing streets to close so businesses can spread out; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Small Business Owners In New York Pushing To Get Back OpenSmall business owners in New York City say they're ready to defy the rules and reopen early while others are dealing with the restrictions of reopening in Phase 1; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.