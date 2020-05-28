Global  

Phase 1 Reopening Limitations Hurting Some Struggling Westchester County Businesses

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:12s - Published
The retail scene in Westchester County is recovering, but slowly.

The limitations of Phase 1 are working for some, but others won't recover until even more restrictions are lifted; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

