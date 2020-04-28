Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike

UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March.

This round follows stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That public health effort shifted shopping online and resulted in what many are calling a “second Christmas” for UPS, FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and upcoming delivery rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

In April, UPS said home deliveries accounted for roughly 70% of shipments versus around 50% previously.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

UPS adds 'peak' surcharge amid coronavirus fueled delivery spike

United Parcel Service Inc on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bicycle Shops Running In High Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Bicycle Shops Running In High Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic

The bicycle business is full pedal ahead, as local shops are seeing a spike in new sales and tune-ups. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:19Published
UPS Delivers More Packages During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

UPS Delivers More Packages During Coronavirus Pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic UPS delivery drivers have gotten a spike in orders. A UPS driver told CNN: "No one wants to go to the store; everyone buys everything online." According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published