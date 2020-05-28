Newborn Moose Needs Mama after Attempting to Clear Fence

Occurred on May 26, 2020 / Anchorage, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "We are so lucky to have National Geographic moments happen in our backyard.

We were able to watch a new mama moose with newly born twins for a couple of days.

All of the neighbors have been keeping a close eye on them.

I happen to look over the fence to see this baby moose learn a very hard lesson of clearing fences.

The mama was so stressed, I was stressed.

I didn't catch how the baby got free because I was trying to search for the animal control number if we needed it.

I was so relieved to see Pickles the moose got free.

Our 5 year old, Leo, likes to name the neighborhood moose.

Pickles and Cupcake are the twins names he chose."