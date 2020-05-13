Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana Senator Todd Young makes a stop in Lafayette during RESTART American tour

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Indiana Senator Todd Young makes a stop in Lafayette during RESTART American tour

Indiana Senator Todd Young makes a stop in Lafayette during RESTART American tour

Senator Todd Young stopped by Arni's Pizza in Lafayette this afternoon to promote his RESTART America tour.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

To promote his restart america tour.

As we previously reported young is proposing a bill that will help hard hit business during this pandemic.

Young wants to improve the paycheck protection program by extending the 8-week covered period for ppp funds.

The plan will also let businesses earn loan forgiveness up to 16 weeks after the loan is disbursed.

Young is working on this bill with senator michael bennet in colorado.

Owner of arni's pizza brad cohen says this bill will help businesses in indiana get back on track.

"we need that extra time.

We need that extra time to pay rent, to cover our utilities, to keep our doors open to the extent that they are open, to keep our people on payroll, so we need that time."

Young says he plans to present the bill before congress in a few weeks.

Tonight:




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTHITV

WTHI News10 Senator Todd Young of Indiana is sponsoring an effort to get the economy going again. He was in Terre Haute this mo… https://t.co/xUiGSltuRA 9 hours ago

JGfortwayne

The Journal Gazette Senator Todd Young, R-Ind., and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., are the sponsors of the RESTART Act, which stands for… https://t.co/7lRwdiuPBr 2 days ago

DrDavidHabbel

David Habbel “The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee did not exclude the possibility of supporting a candi… https://t.co/NbB4LaMvCV 1 week ago

armpit_alien

Professor Dean Moriarty Sens. Michael Bennet, Democrat of Colorado, and Senator Todd Young, Republican of Indiana, plan to introduce the bi… https://t.co/9wUmRMZyGD 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Senator Todd Young proposes the RESTART Act for small businesses [Video]

Senator Todd Young proposes the RESTART Act for small businesses

Senator Young says the RESTART act would go beyond the paycheck protection program by providing long term loans to businesses and non-profits that are facing economic hardships.

Credit: WLFIPublished