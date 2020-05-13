Indiana Senator Todd Young makes a stop in Lafayette during RESTART American tour

Senator Todd Young stopped by Arni's Pizza in Lafayette this afternoon to promote his RESTART America tour.

As we previously reported young is proposing a bill that will help hard hit business during this pandemic.

Young wants to improve the paycheck protection program by extending the 8-week covered period for ppp funds.

The plan will also let businesses earn loan forgiveness up to 16 weeks after the loan is disbursed.

Young is working on this bill with senator michael bennet in colorado.

Owner of arni's pizza brad cohen says this bill will help businesses in indiana get back on track.

"we need that extra time.

We need that extra time to pay rent, to cover our utilities, to keep our doors open to the extent that they are open, to keep our people on payroll, so we need that time."

Young says he plans to present the bill before congress in a few weeks.

