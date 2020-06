American Airlines Says Staff Reductions To Come In The Fall

A letter to employees told them American Airline Group Inc will have to downsize because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They said management and support staff will be reduced by about 30% and some frontline employees will be cut.

According to Reuters, all of the major U.S. airlines said they will need to shrink in the fall.

On Sept.

30 U.S. government payroll aid banning involuntary job cuts will expire.

American said it will first offer voluntary options before making involuntary reductions.