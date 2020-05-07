Hospital Funds

The Mississippi State Department of Health through the Cares Act is awarding hospitals through the "Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program," also known as SHIP program.

The mississippi state department of health through the cares act is awarding hospitals through the "small rural hospital improvement program",also known as ship program.éé this grant helps enhance health care for hospitals that have 49 beds or less in their facilities.

éé our stephanie poole explains how one local hospital is spending their funds for patient assistance.

éé donut open- tyler holmes memorial hospital in winona is already developing ways to improve patient care through the ship program.

Administration says the grant money will help fund equipment for covid-19 patients.

" we have just never had the funds flowing to be able to purchase things to improve patient care.

Cori bailey is an administrator at the hospital.

She says the ship money will allow the hospital to make needed changes in a shorter timeframe.

"in the past we have always administered our out patients as well as our in patients through one channel.

So with covid, we would like to separate that process for any patients that might be presented with covid symptoms, an xray, covid testing.

We would like to separate from those who are not sick."

Bailey says up to 10 percent of the grant money will cover those costs...other funds with go towards testing equipment.

"we have purchased more supplies in response to covid.

Part of our process is to test for the flu and strep first.

If both of those test come back negative we will start the process to test for the virus."

The board also decided to purchase a new ventilator.

" we can purchase supplies needed for respiratory and cough etiquette.

Including hand sanitizer and ppe that's supplies for hospital personnel.purcha sing and installing temporary barriers and reconfigure alterations,that's where our renovation activity is coming in."

Bailey says she's grateful patients can get quality treatment closer to home.

"with grants such as the ship grant and cares act we are able to enhance patient care here in our area."

Donut close- hospitals who hare awarded the grant only have 18 months to spend those funds.

Reporting in montgomery county, stephanie poole, wcbi news.

Each ship eligible hospital can receive up to 90- thousand dollars